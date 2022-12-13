Janesville, WI - Virginia Ann (Kealey) Kowal, age 94, of Janesville passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Virginia was born March 27, 1928, in Janesville; the daughter of William P. and Mary E. (Spohn) Kealey. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1946 and married George G. Kowal on June 14, 1952. Virginia and George spent 56 years together before George's passing on June 12, 2008. They were charter members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Virginia was a medical secretary for the Pember Nuzum Clinic in Janesville for many years, and she was a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. Later, she became a real estate agent/broker until she retired at 79 years of age. Virginia was a dedicated election poll worker for over 30 years. Our mother was a woman of faith, family, and a strong work ethic.
Virginia is survived by one sister, Carol (Thomas) Richard; her 4 children: Greg Kowal, Carol (Rob) Peterson, Diane Kowal, and Grace (Bob) Spoden; 11 grandchildren: Nicki (Kenny) Durfee, Lydia Kowal, Paul Peterson, Philip (Jessica) Peterson, Micah Bliss, Joy (Michael) Bliss Curlee, Trinity Bliss, Jordan Bliss, Mary Bliss, Jack Spoden and Joey Spoden; 6 great grandchildren: Milo, Kylee, Kaden, Finley, Maya, and Legend. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings: William X. (Ann) Kealey, Ruth M. Bennett, Rita J. Rategan, and J. Peter (Evelyn) Kealey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville with Fr. Matthew Pearson officiating. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday until the time of the mass at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or donations, Virginia wishes friends and family to bring comfort and joy to a person or family in need this Christmas season. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
"Thank you to our sister, Diane, for the loving care given to Mom, allowing her to remain at home."
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.