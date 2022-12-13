March 27, 1928 - December 11, 2022

Janesville, WI - Virginia Ann (Kealey) Kowal, age 94, of Janesville passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Virginia was born March 27, 1928, in Janesville; the daughter of William P. and Mary E. (Spohn) Kealey. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1946 and married George G. Kowal on June 14, 1952. Virginia and George spent 56 years together before George's passing on June 12, 2008. They were charter members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Virginia was a medical secretary for the Pember Nuzum Clinic in Janesville for many years, and she was a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. Later, she became a real estate agent/broker until she retired at 79 years of age. Virginia was a dedicated election poll worker for over 30 years. Our mother was a woman of faith, family, and a strong work ethic.