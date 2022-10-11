Virginia Ann (Gilley) "Ginny" Forney

Janesville, WI - Virginia (Ginny) was born to William Carl Gilley and Mildred Mary (Williams) Gilley on July 1, 1943, the second of eventually five children in Toledo, Ohio. She met her eventual husband Larry D. Forney while studying to be a teacher at Bowling Green University. They had three children Ken (Brian Hermann), Sharon Janes and David (Anasthasie). Ginny is also survived by one grandchild Samantha Janes who she had a special relationship with and shared her love for all things sparkly. Ginny is also survived by three siblings LaDonna Shanahan, Gary Gilley and Roger Gilley.
Ginny was a tremendously charitable person. When Anasthasie's sister (Raissa) was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 in Cameroon, Africa, Ginny paid for the chemotherapy and medication to save her life. Raissa is still alive today because of Ginny's angelic, giving heart. Moreover, she gave generously to other charities, such as to help disabled veterans. Ginny was always willing to help people who were less fortunate than herself.
She was an avid walker and often seen all over Milton and participated in charity walks throughout the community. A passionate gardener, she even enjoyed watching the bunnies and chipmunks eat her many varieties of flowers. After retiring from Burdick Corporation after 30+ years, she discovered a love for traveling and often traveled with family members. Ginny was known within the family for sending everyone a birthday card every year and insisted on continuing after she became unable to do so herself. She was known for hosting large family gatherings on holidays filled with homemade pies and sugar cookies at Christmas, which making them was a multi-day event, stories, and her love for the color blue. Ginny was preceded by her husband Larry, sister Aline and their parents.
Memorials may be made to the Agrace Foundation (agrace.org) at 5395 E Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
Visitation and Service will be held at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, 8605 County Highway A, Janesville, WI on Sunday October 16, 2022, with a visitation at 1:00pm, a brief service at 2:00pm officiated by Rev. Edward Anderson and followed by one of Ginny's favorite foods: ice cream. Arrangements are through Henke-Clarson Funeral Home (www.henkeclarson.com).
