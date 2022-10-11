Virginia Ann (Gilley) "Ginny" Forney

July 1, 1942 - September 30, 2022

Janesville, WI - Virginia (Ginny) was born to William Carl Gilley and Mildred Mary (Williams) Gilley on July 1, 1943, the second of eventually five children in Toledo, Ohio. She met her eventual husband Larry D. Forney while studying to be a teacher at Bowling Green University. They had three children Ken (Brian Hermann), Sharon Janes and David (Anasthasie). Ginny is also survived by one grandchild Samantha Janes who she had a special relationship with and shared her love for all things sparkly. Ginny is also survived by three siblings LaDonna Shanahan, Gary Gilley and Roger Gilley.

