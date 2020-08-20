April 28, 1929 - August 17, 2020
Brooklyn, WI -- Virginia A. Berger, age 91, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Heights at Evansville Manor, Evansville, WI. She was born on April 28, 1929 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of George and Jessie (Krueger) Rohrbeck. Virginia married Emery W. Berger on March 6, 1948 in Cambria, WI, and he preceded her in death on December 14, 1983. She was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church of Madison, WI; Madison Rose Society.
She is survived by her children: Mary West of Aurora, MO, Duane (Karen) Berger of Evansville, Brian (Joannie) Berger of Reedsburg, WI, and Alan (Angie) Berger of Antigo, WI; sister; Shirley Martin of Rio, WI; eight grandchildren: Chad West of Aurora, MO, Amber Strickrodt of Mt. Vernon, MO, Scott Berger of Brooklyn, WI, Kevin (Mallory) Berger of Madison, WI, Stephanie (Josh) Schoeneberg of Sun Prairie, WI, and Henry, Erich and Colin Berger of Antigo, WI; five great-grandchildren: Caleb and Kyle Bolin of Mt. Vernon, MO, Chase West of Ava, MO, Channing Berger of Brooklyn, WI, and Cael Schoeneberg of Sun Prairie, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Barbara Jean Berger on January 28, 1951, and a infant daughter; three brothers: Arwin Rohrbeck, Vernon "Stub" Rohrbeck and Carroll "Butch" Rohrbeck.
A celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for April of 2021. Interment is being held in Cambria Cemetery, Cambria, WI. Memorials may be made in Virginia's name to Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville, WI, is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com