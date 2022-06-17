Milton, WI - Virgil V. Gorgas, Jr., age 77, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly of medical complications on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Elkhorn on May 1, 1945; the son of Virgil Sr. and Betty (Cross) Gorgas. Virgil graduated from Delavan Darien High School, class of 1963; and worked as a long-haul truck driver for most of his working life.
He is survived by his children: Tracy-Mark Gorgas, Mairi (Mark) Hanning, Heidi (Jason) Swinney, Scott (Julie) Jacobson, Chad (Kim) Jacobson and Cassie (Curt) Briggs; 11 grandchildren: Tyler, Trinity, Zondra, Quinton, Kira, Ashton, Madison, Alexis, Adam, Kaylynn, and Cole; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Lori Jean (Tom) Hlaban; niece, Maggie; nephew, Mike; and lifelong friend, Jeanne Vaughn. Virgil is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, TJ Hlaban; and former partner, Sharon Briggs.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the Common Room at the Homestead Apartment Complex, 620 East St. Mary's Street, Milton, WI. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Virgil Gorgas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.