Virgil & Nancy Sommerfeldt

Beloit, WI - Virgil and Nancy Sommerfeldt (1935-2021)
Virgil A. Sommerfeldt born May 23rd 1935 to William and Nellie (Dammen) Sommerfeldt in Footville, WI. Virgil passed away January 26th 2021 at University Hospital in Madison, WI.
Nancy A. Sommerfeldt born August 9th, 1935 to Gilbert and Mildred (Bichsel) Schuler at Municipal Hospital in Beloit, WI. Nancy passed away March 8th at her home in Beloit, WI.
Virgil and Nancy have known each other since the age of six. Virgil recalled seeing Nancy riding her tricycle by the Cozy Inn restaurant, owned by Nancy's family, in Orfordville, WI. They both attended Orfordville schools. They began dating in high school and would eventually marry on May 21st 1955 at St. Augustine Church in Footville, WI. They would then purchase a home in Beloit, WI. They had two children, Craig and Dennis. They loved the outdoors. They spent a lot of time camping, boating, riding snowmobiles and vacationing with family. Virgil started working for General Motors in Janesville, WI in 1953 and retired in 1983. Nancy had worked at First National Bank in Beloit, WI before she took a job at FJ Turner High School (also in Beloit) as a cook until she retired in 1983. They retired to a home they built in Adams Friendship, WI. They sold their home in 1988 and purchased a motor home. They would spend a few years traveling and visiting different places before they settled in McAllen, TX where they resided for many years. In 2016 they made the decision to move back to Beloit.
Virgil and Nancy are survived by their son Dennis (Lisa) Sommerfeldt of Beloit, WI. Daughter in Law Terri Sommerfeldt of Wylie, TX. Granddaughter Sara (Mat) Groh of Forney, TX and bonus grandchildren Mike Sommerfeldt of Kansas City, MO, Colin Dix of Janesville, WI and Kailyn (Mason) Lopez of Mesa, AZ. They were preceded in death by their son Craig (Cas) Sommerfeldt
Virgil is also survived by his brothers Richard (Chub) Sommerfeldt of Orfordville, WI. Jerry (Judy) Sommerfeldt of Milton, WI. Sister Janice (Harley) Weisse of Waukesha, WI. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sheldon Sommerfeldt.
Nancy is also survived by her sister Mary (Gene) McCarthy of St. Petersburg, FL. Brother in Law Gary Lawler of Alabama. Several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Judith Lawler.