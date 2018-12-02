Virene "Vi" Boughton

September 29, 1930 - November 25, 2018

Janesville, WI -- Virene "Vi" N. Boughton, age 88, passed away at home surrounded by family on Sunday, November 25, 2018. She was born in Fort Atkinson on September 29, 1930, the daughter of Ellsworth and Velma (Clark) Erickson. She married Jack L. Boughton in Rockford on August 26, 1950, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2017. Virene was very active in so many ways: she worked hard as a hairdresser; she was in Sweet Adeline's, the chorus as well as the quartets; she loved fishing, creating beautiful cakes, painting and just being the best mom ever! Oh, and her sugar cookies were the fab. She will forever be in our hearts!

Virene is survived by her three children: Cindy (Bill) Draper of Michigan, Jack E. (Joni) Boughton of Janesville and Nancy (Ron) Oliver of Janesville; nine grandchildren: Mathew Oliver, Carey (Mike) Arndorfer, Erin Zimmerman, Danny Oliver, Nick Schraufnagel, Lindsey (Andy) Hanus, Whitney (Eric) Hanus, Joey Husen, and Mathew Husen; eight great-grandchildren: Zach, Noah, Riley, Evelyn, Miles, Natalie, Sadie and Jordan; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sisters, Dolores and Joan.

The family is planning private services at a later date. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice, for all your wonderful care and support.

