Violet "Vickie" Jones

January 18, 1925 - November 9, 2018
Milton, WI -- Violet "Vickie" Sadie Jones, 93, of Milton, WI, passed away Friday, November 9, 2018. Violet was born January 18, 1925 in Fort Atkinson. She was the only child of the late Chester and Amanda (nee Warnke) Krentz. She graduated from the Fort Atkinson High School in 1942. With a scholarship, she attended Whitewater State Teacher College for one year in Rural School Training. Her first teaching job was at Stone Rural School near Cold Spring. World War II served as an interlude in her teaching. Our country needed workers in aircraft factories. To answer the call, she headed for California. She was very proud to serve her country at the Lockheed Aircraft Company, where they were producing P-38 Lightning Fighter planes and its first jet fighter, the P-80 Shooting Star. After the war, she returned to her beloved teaching at Milton Junction Graded School. She married Robert Paul Jones on January 17, 1948. There was another "lull" in teaching. Bob was a farmer - - so - - they moved on a farm and enjoyed farming (1948 - 54). Their first daughter, Barbara Ann, was born in 1951, and second daughter, Debra Lynn, born in 1955. They purchased their Milton home in 1956. After many additional night college classes and summer schools, she finally received her Master Degree in Education. She retired in 1987, with a total of 34 years. Her teaching career was a very happy one! Traveling with her husband was her favorite hobby. They traveled all 50 states and 18 different countries.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and by many beloved uncles; aunts; cousins; and friends. Surviving are her two daughters, Barbara Oechsner Jones of Fond du Lac and Debra (Charles) Waldhart of Manitowish Waters; five grandchildren: Amy Oechsner, Angela (Ken) Walters, Brian (Julie) Waldhart, Christopher (Amanda) Waldhart, and Brittany (Jeff) Gregory; eight great-grandchildren; one nephew, Dick Jones; and three nieces: Charlotte Horn, Janet Bollerud, and Norma Halverson; other relatives and friends. She is also blessed with a very special goddaughter, Michelle Leverence, and Sally Holley; a wonderful friend who visited her weekly.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church, Media Ministry, 312 WI Ave., Madison, WI 53703-4106 or First Lutheran Church, 612 North Randall Ave., Janesville, WI 53545 are appreciated.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton
Special thanks to the staff of Lake View Place and SSM/ Agnesian Hospice Care in Fond du Lac, for the high-quality, loving care and support they gave to Violet over the past year and a half.
