Violet Marie (Anderson) Bassett

August 10, 1944 - June 13, 2021
Irving, TX - Violet Marie Bassett, 76, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Irving.
Violet was born on August 10, 1944 to Wallace C. and Ruby Mae (Klopfenstein) Anderson in Monroe, Wisconsin. She had a career in nursing as a CNA with Sedona Nursing. Violet was united in marriage to the love of her life Gary Bassett on January 8, 1966 in Afton, Wisconsin. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and good friend who will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Gary Bassett; her children, Shelley Anderson and life partner Nancy Burrell, Tammy Bassett, Samuel Bassett; and Salena Gonzales and husband Junior; her grandchildren, Destiny Procknow and husband Charlie and Cheyenne Bassett; and her great-grandchildren, Chucky, Legacy and Evelynn Procknow; and numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Roger Anderson; and her sister, Sandy Anderson.
Graveside Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Plymouth Cemetery, Orfordville, Rock County, Wisconsin.
Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 South Coon Island Road, Orfordville, Wisconsin (608)879-2333 is assisting the family.