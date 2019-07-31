July 23, 1928 - July 27, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Violet Lois Casper, age 91, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Cedar Crest. She was born in Iola, WI, on July 23, 1928, the daughter of Milan and S. Elizabeth (Cooper) Kutcher. "Sugar" graduated from Merrillan H.S. class of 1946. Violet married Norvin Victor Casper on September 21, 1946, at Merrillan, Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death on November 13, 2002. Violet and Norvin moved to Janesville, in July of 1947. Violet was a loving, devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, delivered meals on wheels, volunteered at ECHO, and was on the missions committee at church.

Violet is survived by her three children: Sharon Behrens, Terry (Diane) Casper, and Sonia (Jeff) Elser; six grandchildren: Michelle (Kevin) Bush, Julane (Craig) Gibeaut, Chris (Jenny) Elser, Shawn (Barb) Casper, Chad Casper, and Eric (Andrea) Elser; 12 great grandchildren: Aaron and Zachary Bush, Paige Norquay, Robert Farnham, and Dylan Casper, Justin, Hannah, Joshua, Grace, Dax, and Lauren Elser; two great great grandchildren; two sisters, Kathleen Olver, and Lila (Jim) Gorney; two brothers, Ralph (Lolly) Kutcher, and Lawrence (Yvonne) Kutcher; sisters in law: Shirley Lyga, Norma Granlund, and Donna Casper; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Walter Behrens; and sister, Luella Schiess.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Church on Thursday. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. Memorials are preferred to Asbury United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care Violet has received for many, many years at Cedar Crest. Also, thank you to Agrace Hospice for the compassionate care in her final days.