January 31, 1931 - December 8, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Violet J. Jasensky, age 89, of Edgerton, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Huntington Place Assisted Living, Janesville. She was born on her family's farm in Christiana Township on January 31, 1931, the daughter of Lars and Alice (Nelson) Lund. Violet was a graduate of Edgerton High School and also went to Business College after graduation. She was a secretary for Parker Pen, Janesville for over 30 yrs. She married Otto J. Jasensky on August 5, 1951, at East Koshkonong Church, and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2008. Violet was a very active member of East Koshkonong Church most of her life. She liked putting picture and genealogy books together with her family, playing cribbage, reading and crosswords. She most of all enjoyed spending her life with her husband, Joe.

Violet is survived by her sister, Maxine Porter of Edgerton; and many nieces; nephews; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; and sister, Ardene Gunderson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 454 East Church Rd., Cambridge, WI with Rev. Brenda Lovick officiating. Burial will follow at East Koshkonong Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made in Violets name to Heartland Hospice, 2801 Crossroads Dr. #2000, Madison WI 53718, or East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 454 E. Church Rd, Cambridge, WI 53523. For online condolences and registry: www.apfelfuneral.com