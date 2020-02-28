June 20, 1933 - February 24, 2020

Wisconsin Rapids, WI -- Violet J. Aughey, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 24, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and her inseparable dog, Lulu, who laid next to her to the very end. Violet was born June 20, 1933 in Janesville, WI, to Christian and Marie (Penshorn) Glander. She graduated from high school in Janesville and started, but didn't complete, nursing school due to family health concerns. She met and later married Robert Aughey on August 17, 1953 in Las Cruces, NM. They moved to Biron, WI, and from there they moved to Janesville, so Bob could complete his college degree at Whitewater after a significant car accident. They then moved back to Wisconsin Rapids, where they lived until her death. She was primarily a homemaker, but held many jobs during her career including: working as a saleswomen; as supervisor of the Wood County directory for 12 years; and as a secretary at Riverview Hospital. Violet was a very faithful Christian and her faith was first and foremost in her life. Robert and Violet raised 6 children. She was kind, considerate, and loved her children unconditionally and always put her family first. She was a wonderful cook, and could make the simplest of things amazingly delicious. She struggled through many health issues at the end, but always kept a bright disposition. She was resourceful, trustworthy, caring, and hard-working and so completely loved her family and all of her dogs. Violet will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Violet is survived by her sister, Elaine of Janesville; her sons: David (Jill) Aughey of St. Paul, MN (and their children, Anders and Jack); Dan (Judy) Aughey of Madison (children, Jessica and David), Doug Aughey of Wisconsin Rapids, Mike (Barbara) Aughey of Sun Prairie, WI (their children: Bryan, Beth, and Grace); her daughters, Kris (Minh) Luu of Chicago, IL (their children, Henry and Emma) and daughter, Rebecca of Wisconsin Rapids. Violet is preceded in death by her father; mother; and husband.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Faith Reformed Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Jeff Tyberg will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date. Visitation, for family and friends, will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Aughey Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

We would like to thank the staffs at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice and Herman-Taylor Funeral Home for their exceptional and attentive care and making the end of Violet's life manageable and peaceful.