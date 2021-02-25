January 3, 1938 - February 13, 2021
Delavan, WI - Violet H. Babcock, 83 of Delavan, WI, passed away on February 13, 2021 at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan, WI. She was born January 3, 1938 in Illinois, the daughter of the late James and Helen (Mikal) Strobl. On June 11, 1960, Violet married the love of her life, Glenn A. Babcock Jr. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2019. Violet loved to spend time outdoors and go up to Door County to their fishing cabin. She enjoyed cooking for her family and participating in their interest and activities. Violet was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Violet leaves behind her four sons; Rick (Karen) of Whitewater, WI, Brad (Kim) of Cedarburg, WI, Todd (Karen) of Whitewater, WI and Jason of Turtle Lake, WI, nine grandchildren; Ross, Beth, Natalie, Hunter, Justin, Amanda, Sage, Bowen and Keely, four great-grandchildren; Emmett, Josie, Callan and Mack.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Glenn, daughter-in-law, Sue Babcock and brother, Jim Strobl.
A Celebration of Violet's Life will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Violet's name may be directed to Agrace Hospice Care, 29001 N Wright Road, Janesville WI 53546.