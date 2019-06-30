September 18, 1923 - June 27, 2019

Walworth, WI -- Viola L. DeHaan passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born September 18, 1923, in Sharon, WI, to Raul R. and Anna (Kuntz) Gasch. She was united in marriage on September 1, 1940 to Wm J. DeHaan in Harvard, IL. Her husband passed away September 30, 1994. Viola was a lifetime resident, living on the family farm for 76 years. Growing up in a large family, Viola learned the value of sharing with her siblings. She and her brothers and sisters walked a long distance to school each day, in inclement weather, by the way, with worn shoes, having cardboard supports. She attended school in the Capron, IL and Sharon, WI area. She finished 8th grade, then devoted her time to helping the family with the obligation of the farm. Viola was an excellent homemaker, baking bread and birthday cakes for relatives, as well as actively performing the chores to take care of the dairy cattle, daily. Viola worked at Admiral Corp in Harvard for one year, after her husband had an accident on the farm. She was most proud when her children graduated from high school, so they had a chance for bright futures.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Charlene DeHaan; and son, David DeHaan; sisters: Linda Verba, JoAnne (David) Anderson, and Leona Hart; as well as many grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J.; her parents; son, William G.; brothers: William, Warren, and Harold "Pete"; and sister, Beatrice Gasch.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Steve Buchanan. Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Saints Simeon and Anna Anglican Church, 270 Ridge Rd., Walworth, WI 53184. For more information call Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home at 262-275-2171