Vincent "Vince" Genatempo

April 14, 1921 - July 19, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Vincent "Vince" F. Genatempo, 98, of Elkhorn, WI, died on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center surrounded by his family. Vince was born on April 14, 1921, son of the late Frank and Eva (Rose) Genatempo. Vince married Grace M. Dandre on October 16, 1948 in Chicago, IL. Vince was a WWII Veteran, who served in the Mighty Eighth Army Air Corps. After moving to the area, Vince was a Manager at Oak Industries of Elkhorn for around 30 years. He had the accomplishment of building his own home in the Lake Geneva Area, he also enjoyed tinkering and building things, and he loved camping and fishing.

Vince is survived by his wife, Grace; children, Vince (Connie) Genatempo of Cameron, WI, and Karen (Ken) New of Elkhorn, WI; five grandchildren: Jason (Tanya Huebner) Genatempo of Cumberland, WI; Justin (Heather) Genatempo of Ladysmith, WI; Vincent (Kirsten Scholl) Genatempo of Eau Claire, WI; Kristyna (Ben) Boyd of Elkhorn, WI; and Kenny New of Elkhorn, WI; and seven great-grandchildren. Vince is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Frank, and Marie "Babe".

Visitation will be held at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth Street, Elkhorn, WI, officiated by Father Greg Chycinski. Entombment with military honors will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in the Town of Delavan, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.