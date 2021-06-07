March 15, 1944 - June 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Vincent "Pat" Gorman, age 77, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at home with his family at his bedside. Pat was born in Dodgeville, Wisconsin on March 15, 1944; the son of Clarence and Margaret (Lynch) Gorman. Pat was eight years old when his mother died unexpectedly; it was his two aunts: Alice and Maggie, who selflessly assisted Clarence in raising Pat and his four siblings. He graduated from Lone Rock High School and came to Janesville to work for General Motors, retiring in 2007 after 44 years of service. Pat married Shirley (Cooper) Gorman at St. Patrick Catholic Church on February 27, 1965 and they shared 47 years together before her passing on December 1, 2013. Pat was a faithful member of St. William Parish and enjoyed his free time on the golf course and at the casino. Pat could be best described as a generous man who never met a stranger, and will always be remembered as a proud Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
Pat is survived by his sons: Randy (Nancy) Gorman and Mark (Stacy) Gorman; grandchildren: Claire (fiancé, Zack) Gorman, Allyson Gorman, Jay Gorman, Bria (Jon) Lenius and Brooke Gorman; great grandchildren: Caden, Cameron and Colton Lenius; siblings: James (Judy) Gorman and David (Dorothy) Gorman; sister in-law, Mary Gorman; brother in-law, Jerry Boettcher; and many extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley; siblings: Tom Gorman and Mary Ellen Boettcher; and nephew, Joe Boettcher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will immediately follow Mass to MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
"We would like to thank everyone at Agrace, especially Erin, Savannah and Vince for helping care for our Dad."
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.