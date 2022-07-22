Vincent H. Schmitz

September 8, 1933 - July 7, 2022

Janesville, WI - Vincent H. Schmitz, age 88, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Edgerton, WI. He was born in Sparta, Wisconsin on September 8, 1933; the son of Herbert and Dorothy (Fleming) Schmitz. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955, stationed in both Guam and Japan. Vincent married Elizabeth (Rooney) Schmitz on October 19, 1974, at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville; and they were blessed with one daughter, Rebekah. Vincent worked for the General Motors Corporation for 40 years in assembly, retiring in 1995. He was a past member of the UAW Local 95 and the Rock River Thresheree. Vincent loved fishing, hunting, antique cars, his pets, classic country music, and traveling all over the world. He visited each of the 50 states, which was a goal he had for himself in retirement. Vincent especially loved his yearly trips to Alaska, he had been to Oktoberfest in Munich four times, and relished in his five visits to Ireland over the years.

To plant a tree in memory of Vincent Schmitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.