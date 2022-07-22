Janesville, WI - Vincent H. Schmitz, age 88, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Edgerton, WI. He was born in Sparta, Wisconsin on September 8, 1933; the son of Herbert and Dorothy (Fleming) Schmitz. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955, stationed in both Guam and Japan. Vincent married Elizabeth (Rooney) Schmitz on October 19, 1974, at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville; and they were blessed with one daughter, Rebekah. Vincent worked for the General Motors Corporation for 40 years in assembly, retiring in 1995. He was a past member of the UAW Local 95 and the Rock River Thresheree. Vincent loved fishing, hunting, antique cars, his pets, classic country music, and traveling all over the world. He visited each of the 50 states, which was a goal he had for himself in retirement. Vincent especially loved his yearly trips to Alaska, he had been to Oktoberfest in Munich four times, and relished in his five visits to Ireland over the years.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Schmitz of Janesville; daughter, Rebekah Morisse of Anchorage, AK; siblings, Ronald Schmitz and Donna Koenig; niece and nephews: Michelle Olson, Corey Schmitz, David (Maureen) Koenig and Ken (Chris) Koenig; sister in-law, Judy Schmitz; other family members, Merry Lou Grauman and Kelby Morisse; and extended family members and friends. Vincent is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Schmitz; mother and father in-law, Ruth and Thomas Rooney; and brother in-law, John Koenig.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A committal will immediately follow the service to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org in Vincent's name and memory. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Vincent Schmitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.