January 15, 1930 - January 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Vincent C. McKeown, 90, of Janesville peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home after a long, hard-fought battle with dementia. A lifelong resident of Janesville, he was born January 15, 1930, to Charles and Irene McKeown. After graduating from Janesville High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country as a signalman aboard the U.S.S. Monrovia during the Korean War which enabled him to meet Pope Pius XII twice in Vatican City. He married Mary Moore on September 23, 1958. He was a partner at Wirth & McKeown Realty in Janesville for decades until becoming an appraiser at Winn Appraisal during the 1980s. After Mary's death in September of 1996, he married Yvonne Thobe on November 21, 1998 with whom he spent many enjoyable years, especially spending summers at their "special lake place" until her death in July of 2016.
He is survived by his son Mark of St. Johns, MI, step-daughter Sheila (Erv) Weber of Janesville, step-son David (Kim) Thobe of Janesville, and sister Rita Klein of Milwaukee; grandchildren Jens Wohlbier, Kyle McKeown, Sydney (Bryce) Bongard, Ian and Cole Harris, and Sarah Thobe along with many nieces and nephews from both marriages.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Mary Irene (Marnie) Harris, and brother-in-law Richard Klein.
Along with his Catholic faith, Vince was known for his love of telling stories, boating, refinishing antiques, and woodworking in his basement. He built many wooden birdhouses, people, and animals to decorate his lawn and enjoyed giving them away to anyone who admired his work.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville with visitation taking place at the CHURCH beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday. until the hour of the Mass. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery with military rites by Kienow-Hilt V.F.W. Post # 1621. The McKeown family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. For online guestbook and condolences, visit www.henkeclarson.com.
In-lieu of flowers, please make a tribute gift to the Alzheimer's Association.