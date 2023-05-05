Viginia "Ginny" D. Hansen

October 10, 1939 - April 18, 2023

Footville, WI - Virginia "Ginny" D. Hansen, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeth's Manor in Footville. Ginny was born in Racine, WI on October 10, 1939; the daughter of Arthur and Fay (Shaw) Rothering. She graduated from St. Catherine's Catholic School in Racine in 1957. Ginny married her loving husband, Donald H. Hansen in Racine in 1959; and they were blessed with 59 years of marriage before his passing on November 19, 2018. They lived in Janesville for over 50 years where she enjoyed her time as manager of the Milwaukee Street Harris Ace Hardware. Ginny was very talented at sewing and cross stitch, enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and movies. Most importantly, she was devoted to providing a safe and happy household through her unwavering caring and thoughtful guidance, sense of humor, and joy of cooking and baking.

