Viginia "Ginny" D. Hansen

Footville, WI - Virginia "Ginny" D. Hansen, age 83, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. Elizabeth's Manor in Footville. Ginny was born in Racine, WI on October 10, 1939; the daughter of Arthur and Fay (Shaw) Rothering. She graduated from St. Catherine's Catholic School in Racine in 1957. Ginny married her loving husband, Donald H. Hansen in Racine in 1959; and they were blessed with 59 years of marriage before his passing on November 19, 2018. They lived in Janesville for over 50 years where she enjoyed her time as manager of the Milwaukee Street Harris Ace Hardware. Ginny was very talented at sewing and cross stitch, enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and movies. Most importantly, she was devoted to providing a safe and happy household through her unwavering caring and thoughtful guidance, sense of humor, and joy of cooking and baking.
Ginny is survived by her children: Beth (fiancé, Todd Fowler) Hansen, Lynne (Bill) McQueen, Steve (Lisa) Hansen and Jeff (Tammy) Hansen; grandchildren: Erica, Abby, Alex (Trevor), Lane, Lauren, Ellyn, Chelsea, Andrew (Megan) and Kyriel; great grandchildren: Landyn, Emery, Paislee, Penelope, Jack, Laila and Ace; siblings: Julie (Jack) Shelby, Bob (Marge) Rothering and Fay "Cookie" Lynch; sister in-law, Cheryl Rothering; and Susan Batenburg (and her daughter, Sarah).
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Hansen; grandson, Mitchell Hansen; and brother, Johnny Rothering.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; followed by a committal at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to either Common Heart Home Health and Hospice or to St. Elizabeth's Manor in Footville. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Ginny's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff members of both Common Heart Hospice and St. Elizabeth's Manor, especially to Chaplain Tom Moe, Sara, and Sister Anna Joseph. Thank you for caring for our mother!
Friends are invited to join the family at Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill at 2:00pm following the committal.
To plant a tree in memory of Viginia Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.