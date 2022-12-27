Victoria Kay (Sommerfeldt) "Vicki" Spors

October 8, 1964 - December 23, 2022 Janesville, WI - Victoria “Vicki” K. Spors age 58 of Janesville, died on Friday evening, Dec 23, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 8, 1964, in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Harold “Buzz” and Sandy Sommerfeldt. She graduated from George S. Parker high school in Janesville, later moving to Cleveland, Tennessee to raise her children and enjoy a career in real estate. Vicki was married to Chris Spors in her early years. They had two children together, daughters Jennifer and Abbey. After her departure from her husband, she moved back to Janesville and pursued a career in the home improvement/retail field as one of the best customer service representatives Home Depot could ask for. Vicki enjoyed vacations in tropical locations with two of her final trips being to Hawaii and South Florida. She had a big heart and wasn’t afraid to wear it on her sleeve. She would do anything for anyone, at any time. Vicki took great pride in her pink Jeep Wrangler. She enjoyed taking the Jeep on many road trips over the past year, many to Tennessee to visit her daughters and grandchildren.
Vicki is survived by her mother, Sandy Sommerfeldt, two daughters, Jennifer Whittaker of Cleveland, TN, Abbey (Steven) Mitchell of Cleveland, TN, three grandchildren, Sierra, Kaiser and Stella, brothers, Mark (Kim), Terry (Jenny) and Mike (Tanya) Sommerfeldt and many more relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Harold “Buzz” Sommerfeldt.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date TBD.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Agrace Hospice in Janesville for all their kindness and support in helping Vicki transition in the final chapter of her life. In lieu of flowers, you may donate directly to Agrace Hospice Care or the Breast Cancer Society of Wisconsin
