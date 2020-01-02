July 14, 1925 - December 29, 2019

Formerly of Whitewater, WI -- Victor F. Shober, age 94, formerly of Whitewater, WI passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Appleton, WI. Victor was born on July 14, 1925 in Monroe, WI. He spent his early life in South Eastern Wisconsin and Whitewater with his parents, Harry O. and Martha L. (Wolfe) Shober. He graduated from College High, and was inducted into the Army Air Corps on October 5, 1943. He served with the 8th Fighter Group in the South Pacific during WWII, until he was honorably discharged January 6, 1946. He was a member of the VFW. On June 12, 1948, Victor was united in marriage to Lorena May Adams at the Whitewater Bible Church. Following their marriage, Victor went to work for Hawthorne Melody Dairy. After completing his course work in Radio and TV electronics at the Illinois Technology Institute, he opened his own TV and Appliance business, initially out of his home, then on West Main Street, and eventually several locations. In the 60's he branched out into real estate, fixing up properties for sale or rent, including apartment complexes, farms, recreational properties, motels, and hotels. He and Lorena enjoyed gardening, hiking, boating, camping, and flying around the state to meet friends for breakfast. Victor loved flying, and had various planes through the years such as Luscomes, Cessnas and Pipers. He had a deep faith and church was a big part of his life. He was a past member of Whitewater Bible Church, Fond du Lac Bible Church, and Bethel Baptist Church. Victor served as an elder, deacon, and trustee. He enjoyed attending missions and Bible conferences. He gave gifts to start churches in South East Asia and Central America, and would supply pastors with reference libraries in Africa, and a small Bible school and orphanage in Myanmar.

He is survived by his son, Philip F. (Jan) Shober of Appleton, WI and family. Arnold F. (Megan) of Appleton, and their children: Clara, Gretchen, Naomi, and Josiah. Alicia M. (Brad) Coffey of Colorado Springs, CO, and Charles (Kim) Shober of Fort Collins, CO. Son, Robert L. (Stacey) Shober, and son, Kolton Witkowski of Brandon, WI and Robert's family, Jason W. (Sarah) Shober of North Fond du Lac, and their children: William, Dillan and Spencer. Mandy L. (Jeff) Griffin of North Fond du Lac, and their children: Haily, Eric, Hannah, and Tanner. And Robyn P. Shober of Lomira, WI, and her children, Carson, and Beau Grace. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Lorena.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St., Whitewater, WI. Friends may meet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest at the Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater, WI. Nitardy Funeral home is serving the family. www.nitardyfuneralhome.com