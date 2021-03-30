August 4, 1935 - March 27, 2021
Janesville, WI - Victor Edward Chesmore, Sr., age 85, a life-long Janesville area resident, died following a short illness, at his home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 surrounded by his family. Victor was born on August 4, 1935 in Center Township, the son of Harvey and Edna (Wesenberg) Chesmore. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1955.
Victor married Marguerite Hodge on September 20, 1958. This marriage resulted in four children, Jeff, Victor Jr., Leigh and Charlene. Victor was employed by the City of Janesville Street Department for 38 years. The family moved to his present home in Center Township in 1968 where Victor enjoyed gardening and caring for his lawn. He especially liked sharing the extra produce from his garden and the eggs from the chickens he raised with various charitable organizations so others could enjoy the fruits of his labors. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Victor is survived by four children, Jeff (Pam) Chesmore, Victor Chesmore Jr., Leigh (Scott) Walton, and Charlene (Eric) Chesmore; seven grandchildren, Beth, Austin, Ashley, Kirsten, Connor, Ekaterina, and Samantha; two brothers, Don (Mary Lou) Chesmore and Jim (Jan) Chesmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Chesmore; and two grandchildren, Justin and Zacary.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Rev. Don Fehlinger will officiate. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Visitation will be Saturday, April 3rd from 10 to 11 a.m. at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME.
