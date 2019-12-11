August 30, 1939 - December 8, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Victor E. Sopher, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born in Richland Center, WI, on August 30, 1939, the son of Joseph and Hazel (Gelhaus) Sopher. He graduated from Sauk City High School in 1957. Vic married Marian C. Peterson on June 6, 1959. He worked at General Motors Corporation, retiring in 1998 after 40 years. Vic loved hunting, fishing trips to Canada, and snowmobiling. He loved to sit in his back porch and watch the birds. He was a family man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Vic is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marian; two children, Dale (Michele) Sopher and Vicki (Jeff) Luebke; grandchildren: Lindsay (Cory) Schneider, Ryan (fiancee, Dana) Luebke, Kelsey (Gus) Small; step-grandchildren: Jared, Kyle, and Abby Langton; great grandchildren: Carson, Lola and Ruby Schneider, Max and Will Small; Dana's daughters, Alaina and Sadie; step-sister, Maxine (Virgil) Ritchie; step-brother, Keith (Gloria) Swenson; sisters in-law, Linda (Dave Lukens) Wiedenfeld and Roxanne (Bill) Ruland; brother-in-law, Rodney (Mary Jo) Peterson; and many extended family and friends. Vic is preceded in death by his parents; step mother, Vivian; mother and father in-law, Anne and Darvin Peterson; step brother, Arnold (Kay) Swenson; sister in-law, Judy Alt McCulloch; brother in-law, James Wiedenfeld; and niece, Georgia Mellum.

An open house visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. In lieu of flowers, Vic's family would prefer hugs or for donations to be sent to a charity of your choice. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

The Sopher Family would like to thank Dr. Bamrolia, Dr. Shekhani and the entire Oncology Staff, along with Mercy Health Hospice, for the wonderful care they gave to Vic.