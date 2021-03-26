Vicky Lorraine Ryniec

June 7, 1945 - March 22, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Vicky Lorraine (Wilkinson) Ryniec, age 75, of Janesville, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at her home. She was born in Baraboo on June 7, 1945, the daughter of Milo and Juanita (Smith) Harris. Vicky married Larry Wilkinson on October 12, 1964. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1985. She later married Donald Ryniec on March 27, 1993, in Las Vegas. Vicky worked for Prent Corporation for 33 years. She loved to travel, gamble, was an avid reader and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Don; 2 daughters, Lisa (Matt) Gosline of Janesville and Tracy (AJ) Greenlee of Beloit; 5 grandchildren: Ian (Cara) Johnson, Sara Gosline, Mark (Kristen) Gosline, Sydney Greenlee and Aidan Greenlee; 2 great grandchildren: Hayden Tucker and Vaeda Johnson; 2 step- children: Gary Ryniec and Robert Ryniec; 2 sisters: Rochelle Payne and Ann Payne both of Seneca, WI; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry; and her daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and K-Tal Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Monday, April 12, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Vicky's name may be made to Rising Phoenix Assisted Living, Box 217, Dousman, WI 53118. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com