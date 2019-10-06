December 9, 1950 - September 28, 2019

St. Bonifacius, MN -- Vicky L. Hubbell, age 68, of St. Bonifacius, MN, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, peacefully at home. Vicky Lynn (Schollmeyer) Hubbell was born December 9, 1950, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Carl and Mae (Stromsett) Schollmeyer. Vicky was a graduate of Parkview High School in Orfordville, WI. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Art and Education at the University of Wisconsin - Platteville, and a Master's Degree in Education at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. On June 6, 1977, Vicky was united in marriage with Alan C. Hubbell in Janesville, WI. This union of 42 years was blessed with children, Katy and Jesse. Vicky was a teacher for Edgerton Elementary School District, in Wisconsin. After the family moved to Minnesota, she taught in the Minnetonka School District. She was a member of the Sons Of Norway, and the Mt. Olivet Book Club. Vicky's greatest joy was painting and her art expressed her love for family and nature. Many people have saved Vicky's annual Christmas cards which she lovingly painted for the past 43 years. Vicky loved antiquing, decorating, and especially her three trips to Norway with family. She enjoyed a car ride on quiet country roads taking in the beauty of autumn and winter landscapes and an occasional old barn. Vicky loved snuggling with her "grand puppies" and her fondness for animals led to welcoming rescue dogs into their home. Family gatherings and time with her children were cherished.

Vicky is survived by her loving family; husband, Alan Hubbell of St. Bonifacius, MN; daughter, Katy Hubbell of St. Louis Park, MN; son, Jesse Hubbell of Maple Grove, MN; sisters: Colleen (Mel) Martin of Dysart, IA, Karla (Kevin) Brekke of Edgerton, WI, and Kristine (Jim) White of Brodhead, WI; and brother, Kris (Tracey) Schollmeyer of Hudsonville, MI; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Jerry (Cheryl) Hubbell of North Phoenix, AZ, Larry Hubbell of Fountain Hills, AZ, Mary Pope of Edgerton, WI, and Mark (Stephanie) Hubbell of King George, VA; other relatives; and many dear friends.

Vicky is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mae Schollmeyer; and her brother, Craig Schollmeyer.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Luther Valley Church (7107 S Luther Valley Rd), Beloit, WI 53511. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Golden Valley Humane Society in Minnesota. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, MN. www.johnsonfh.com