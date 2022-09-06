Janesville, WI - Vicky L. Brodie, 74, died early Thursday morning, September 1, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born July 4, 1948, in Richland Center, WI to the late Clarence and Shirley (Butterfield) Burton.
On December 28, 1979, she married her love Richard Brodie at the Church by the Side of the Road, Rockton, IL. They would spend the next 43 years being inseparable to each other. She would work at Brodie Trophy with Richard, and they were in co-ed softball, volleyball, and bowling.
Vicky loved Elvis Presley, the Green Bay Packers, flowers, and plants. She was also an amazing seamstress and cook.
Vicky is survived by her husband Richard; children: Dannel Hovland and Rick (Kathy) Hovland, stepchildren: Rick (Jody) Brodie and Lori (Todd) Buggs; 13 grandchildren: Jeremiah, Shane, Jeff, Courtney, Kevin, Nicole, Tyler, Katie, Naomi, Noelle, Jack, Claire, and Joey; numerous great grandchildren; and nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Stephen and Michael Burton; stepdaughter DeDe Keck; niece Paula Burton and her cat Charlie.
Visitation for Vicky will be Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. A service will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home and burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to her neighbors on both sides for helping out & to Jenna, a neighbor's daughter, for whom Vicky really cared.
Vicky - my wife, companion, best friend and the pillar of my life. The woman I was married to for nearly 43 years whom I loved with all my heart and will greatly miss. She was always by my side as we shared everything together.
Vicky, some day we will once again be together.
