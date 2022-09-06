Vicky L. Brodie

July 4, 1948 - September 1, 2022

Janesville, WI - Vicky L. Brodie, 74, died early Thursday morning, September 1, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital and Trauma Center. She was born July 4, 1948, in Richland Center, WI to the late Clarence and Shirley (Butterfield) Burton.

