Vicki Lynn Romero

September 20, 1957 - December 17, 2018
Fort Atkinson/formerly Janesville, WI -- Vicki Lynn (Kemp) Romero, age 61, of Ft. Atkinson and formerly of Janesville joined her parents, Robert A. D. Kemp and Rose M. (Miller-Kemp) Vine in Heaven on Monday, December 17, 2018. Vicki was born in Janesville on September 20, 1957 with only one functioning kidney, creating health problems that finally ended in renal failure. With each new challenge that was thrown at her, she tackled them head on with wit and determination. Vicki was able to fulfill her greatest wish to become a mother and eventually at grandmother, each bringing her endless joy. Vicki's favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren, and her special companion, BamBam. On May 27, 2003, she married the love of her life, Armando Romero in Beloit. She truly enjoyed visiting with his family in Mexico, learning about their culture, and sharing her culture with them. Vicki was an accomplished bowler, a member of the Janesville and National 600 Clubs. She competed in several leagues and tournaments with her mother and aunt. She enjoyed camping and cookouts with her extended family. For the last decade, Vicki worked as a caregiver for several home care agencies.
She is survived by her husband, Armando; her daughter: Jamie (Chris) Venable of Janesville; grandchildren: Ashton Ammerman, Kiara Beall, and Devin Beall; her brothers: David Kemp, Eric (Roxann) Kemp, and Jeff (Patti) Kemp; stepfather: Robert Vine; stepsister: Julie (David) Karleski; and stepbrothers, Jeff (Debbi) Vine and Randy (Chris) Vine. She is further survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Flavio Romero Sanchez and Martha Cueto de Romero; sister-in-law: Martha Nayeli Romero; brothers-in-law: Leonardo Flavio Romero, Rafael Romero, and Cesar Lois Romero. She was predeceased by her parents.
Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Whitcomb - Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. Felix Malpica officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to her family would be greatly appreciated.
