Milton, WI - Vicki Jean Fournier, age 63, of Milton, WI passed away on Monday, April 26th, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. Vicki was born on December 12th, 1957 in Tucson, Arizona to Boyden and Judith Harris. She was a graduate of Downers Grove South in Downers Grove IL, 1976. She was united in marriage to Lawrence (Larry) Fournier in May 1979. Vicki was a lover of world travel, nature, dogs, and photography, capturing many wonderful memories for her family and loved ones. She cherished all time she was able to spend with her family, especially her seven grandchildren.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter Erin (Jeremy Dumke) Fournier of Arizona, son Ryan (Krista) Fournier of Kentucky, and daughter Lauren (Tyler Borgmann) Fournier of Washington; grandchildren: Paige, Mason, Wyatt, Gemma, Frankie, Nora and Finnagen; brothers Stacey Harris, Scott (Anita) Harris, and Frank (Karis) Harris. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Boyden and Judith Harris, sister Shannon Harris, sister in laws Jennifer (Scott) Harris, Sue (Stacey) Harris and niece Sabre Harris.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 18, 2021 from 2-5pm at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N Wright Rd. Janesville, WI. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Vicki Fournier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
