August 4, 1948 - April 13, 2019

Kewaskum, WI/formerly of Milton, WI -- Vicki R. (Diedrick) Severt, 70, of Kewaskum, WI/formerly of Milton, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home. Vicki was born on August 4, 1948 in Janesville, WI, to the late William and Vernice (Hudson) Diedrick. She graduated from Milton High School in 1966, and UW-Whitewater in 1970. She also earned her Master's Degree in Education from UW-Whitewater. She taught for over 30 years in the Slinger School District. Vicki married Frederick William Severt on December 27, 1978 in West Bend, WI. She was working part-time for Kohl's Department Store up until her passing. Vicki was a past member of the Wisconsin Corvette Club, loved country music, her dogs, and collecting elephant figurines.

Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Fred Severt of Kewaskum, WI; sister, JoAnn Singkofer of Milton, WI; brother, William (Mary Jo) Diedrick of De Pere, WI; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Thomas.

No services will be held at this time. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com