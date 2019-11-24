October 10, 1935 - November 17, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Vernon William Roehl, age 84, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Vern was born in Sharon Township on October 10, 1935, the son of Albert J., Sr. and Elsa (Heideman) Roehl. He was a 1953 graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, WI. Vern married the love of his life, Bernice (Collins) Roehl, on October 13, 1956, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Footville, WI, and they were blessed with four children: Bradley, Gregory, Rochelle, and Bryan. Vern worked with the Rock County Public Works Department for 32 years. Vern enjoyed spending his free time in his wood shop, out on the golf course, and especially bowling (taking trips with family and friends to the National Tournament).

Vern is survived by his wife, Bernice R. Roehl; children: Bradley V. (Verlene) Roehl, Gregory A. (Jill Wermeling) Roehl, Rochelle B. (Donald) Zumstein, and Bryan E. (Renee) Roehl; twelve grandchildren: Joshua (Michelle) Roehl, Ambreea (Ronny) Schwartzlow, Paul (Randi) Roehl, Marquis Roehl, Crystal Roehl, Gregory Roehl, Michael Thompson, Steven Thompson, Jared (Lisa) Zumstein, Timothy Zumstein, Nicholas Roehl, and Allyson Roehl; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. Vern is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters in-law; six brothers in-law; and mother and father in-law, Eugene and Ruth Collins.

A private family service will be held at the Clinton Cemetery in Clinton, WI on a later date.