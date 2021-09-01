Footville, WI - Vernon H. Butzler, 94, of Footville, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth's Manor in Footville. He was born in La Farge, WI on August 11, 1927; the son of Herbert and Rosina (Wacker) Butzler. Vernon married Janet (Jones) Butzler on November 6, 1948 in St. Mary's Ridge, Wisconsin. He worked as a Lift Truck Driver for General Motors, retiring in 1990. Vernon was a member of the UAW #95, the Loyal Order of the Moose, building maintenance for both St. Augustine and St. John Vianney Catholic Churches, and served on the Footville Fire Department for many years. Vernon started coaching Little League in 1957, and coached for Teeners and Jr. Legion Baseball Teams. He will be remembered as a devout Catholic, Father, Husband, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Great Great Grandfather, Brother, Coach, and servant to his community.
Vernon is survived by his 10 children: Carole Hausmann, Karen (Mike) Landis, Dean (Vickie) Butzler, Peggy (Bruce) Johnson, Mary Sue Butzler, Robert (Susan) Butzler, Lynette (Jim) Riehle, Janan (David) Wolfe, Kayleen (Dave) Smith and David Butzler; 25 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; sister, Beverly Greenwood; sister in-law, Berdella Butzler; and many extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Butzler; his parents, Herbert and Rosina Butzler; siblings: Elverna Fillner, Ernest Butzler, Gerald Butzler, and Joan Zelmer; son in-law, John Hausmann; and great grandson, Isaac Millard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021 at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME and will continue on Friday at Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal will be held at Grove Cemetery following the luncheon Friday. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The Butzler family would like to express their gratitude to Amy Bilskey with Heartland Hospice and to the Sisters and Caretakers at St. Elizabeth's Manor for all of the compassion and care they gave to Vernon.
To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Butzler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
