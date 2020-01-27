September 13, 1948 - January 24, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Vernon C. Greenquist, age 71, of Delavan, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born in Evansville, MN on September 13, 1948, to Conrad and Anna (Pederson) Greenquist. Vernon was united in marriage to Mary Wallner in June of 2011. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, Air Force, and was a chaplain with the National Guard for over 20 years. Vernon was a farmer in the Walworth County area, and was also a beloved school bus driver with Nelson Bus Service in Whitewater. He was also very active with the LaGrange Methodist Church, and served on the Planning and Zoning Commission in LaGrange.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Mary Wallner; a daughter, Jaclyn (Alan) Greenquist-Persinger, of Madison; a son, Joshua Greenquist, of Madison; three granddaughters: Svea, Maelyn, and Blythe; two sisters, Pat Greenquist, of AZ, and Kristi (Craig) Wanamaker, of MN; two brothers, Jerry (Janet) Greenquist, of NE; and John Greenquist, of Oslo, Norway; and many nieces and nephews. Vernon is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Linda (Dallum) Greenquist; his son, Jason; and his daughter, Jessica.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 145 Prairie Street in Whitewater. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials can be directed to Vernon's family. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family.