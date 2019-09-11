July 27, 1920 - September 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Vernice Ruth Stark, age 99, of Janesville, passed away at Oak Park Place in Janesville on Monday, September 9, 2019. Vernice was born in the Town of Harmony, Rock County on July 27, 1920, the daughter of William Robert and Agnes Hildur (Hammarlund) Decker. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1937 at the age of 16. Vernice married Clifford Stark on May 29, 1943 at First Lutheran Church in Janesville. They farmed for many years in Janesville Township. On April 1, 1960, Vernice was appointed Clerk of the Town of Janesville, a position she held until being appointed bookkeeper with the Milton School District. She retired in 1986. Vernice was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church and its Altar Guild. Vernice enjoyed gardening, reading, baking, golfing, card playing and games of all kinds but especially treasured spending time with her family.

Vernice is survived by three sons: Richard (Wanda) Stark, Dale (Diana) Stark and David (Janice) Stark; ten grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Decker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Stark on July 17, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kenneth Decker and Donald Decker; and her sister, Marjorie Decker Waldhart.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Church from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a. m. Thursday. Graveside services followed by burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Fassett Cemetery in Edgerton. Memorials may be made in Vernice's name to the First Lutheran Church Foundation. The Stark family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Henke-Clarson Funeral Home

