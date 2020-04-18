June 1,1930 - April 16, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Vernette G. Garecht, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Madison after a long fight with dementia. She was born June 1, 1930, in Belfield, ND to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth (Baranko) Anheluk. On April 22, 1950, Vernette married her one true love, Phillip J. Garecht in Belfield, ND. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1997. Vernette started teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Montana, before she and Phillip moved to Janesville, WI. Once in Janesville, she and Phillip built the home she so loved, and she began working in the billing department for Mercy Hospital. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and President of the PTO. She was also a member of the Ukrainian Cultural Institute in Dickinson, ND, and truly enjoyed baking and cooking traditional Ukrainian meals for her family. Vernette also enjoyed gardening and mowing her lawn, sewing, going Polka dancing with Phillip, and delivering Meals on Wheels. Her travels with the family were cherished, whether it was a Van Galder bus trip, family trips to Disney World, or wintering in Arizona. Vernette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, especially with her grandchildren she helped to raise.
Vernette is survived by her children: Janice (Dante) Razzini, Gordon Garecht, Theresa (Daniel) Maginot, Carol (Todd Hanson) Garecht, and Melissa (Peter Jensen) Garecht; her grandchildren: Jeremy (Andrea) Duffy, John Maginot, Elizabeth Maginot, and Phillip Maginot; her triplet great-grandchildren: Aden, Nora, and Liam Duffy; her brother, Edward Anheluk; three sisters-in-law: Isabelle Kostenko, Billie Garecht, and Elaine Garecht; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Elizabeth; husband, Phillip, and sister, Regina McNair.
A private visitation and Rosary service for Vernette will be held on her 70th wedding anniversary, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. A Memorial Mass for Vernette will be held later in the year at St. Patrick Church. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. Memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of WI, 3330 University Ave, Unit 300, Madison, WI 53705 or to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Senior Living, for taking care of Vernette these last 8 years, and to Agrace Hospice for their care.