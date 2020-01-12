June 24, 1933 - January 7, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Verna J. Hulick, age 86, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cedar Crest Senior Living Facility. Verna was born in Janesville on June 24, 1933; the daughter of George and Esther (Snow) Franke and was a graduate of Janesville High School. Verna was married to her loving husband, Nicholas S. Hulick on October 17, 1964, and they spent 39 years together before his passing in 2003. She enjoyed evenings out on the town, and family trips around the country. Verna had a wonderful sense of humor and a quick laugh, along with a sharp wit. Throughout her life, she was ever generous with her time and attention, be it for family or friends, for as little or as long as they needed. She was easy to talk to, easy to listen to, and often the first to say hello, which made her friends where ever she went. But it was at home where she shone the most, surrounded by those she loved and those she loved to care for. No one could come or go without being offered something to eat, something to drink, a place to rest, and a heartfelt smile of welcome. As much as Verna loved being with people, she loved being there for them even more (so much so that offering to do something for her would usually end up with her somehow doing something for you instead, without you being quite sure how it happened). She was at her best when she was caring for others, and it was at these times that her heart and soul shone their brightest. Even later in life, where some people might start turn inwards, Verna faced out, always. She truly was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.

Verna is survived by her children: Nancy Hulick, Nick (Gretta) Hulick, Ted (Toni) Hulick, Dave (Cindy) Hulick, and Douglas (Jamie Feldman) Hulick; brother-in-law, Carl "Duke" Luedke; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nicholas; siblings, Howard Franke and Betty Luedke.

A private family gathering will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com