June 28, 1954 - June 2, 2019

Chippewa Falls, WI -- Verlyn J. Molle, 64, of Chippewa Falls, WI, village of Lake Hallie, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his residence. Verlyn was born June 28, 1954 in Rhinelander, the son of Verlyn K. and Helen (Marms) Molle. He was a self-employed truck driver for many years. Verlyn loved collectors trucks, motorcycling, his family, and, most of all, his grandsons.

Verlyn is survived by two sons, Keith (Jennifer) Molle of Lake Geneva and Travis Molle of Delavan, WI; his mother, Helen Molle of Chippewa Falls; one sister, Susan (Trey) Decell of Clinton, MS; and three grandchildren: Kaleb, Dominick and Jaxon. Verlyn was preceded in death by his father, Verlyn K. Molle.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is assisting the family. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com