Verlin "Pete" Ewing

January 22, 1933 - June 8, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Verlin "Pete" Duane Ewing, age 87, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Cedar Crest. He was born in Richland Center on January 22, 1933, the son of Richard Guy and Vera (Repsumer) Ewing. He graduated from Richland Center High School. He farmed for a few years following high school and then joined the U.S. Army, serving in Germany with the Corps of Engineers. When he left the Army he moved to Janesville and began working at General Motors, retiring in 1990. After the loss of his first wife, Leona Ewing, Pete found love again and married Ann Baker on September 16, 1989. Pete was a member of the Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, a member of the Moose Lodge, and enjoyed time woodworking and gardening. Pete's unconditional love for his large family made him an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Ann; two daughters, Ellen (Hal) Easley of Goshen, IN, and Ann (Bradley) Evans of Oak Creek, WI; three stepchildren: Molly (Charles) Bussie of Beloit, Brad (Heidi Shea) Beer of Janesville, and Amelia Beer of Appleton; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four half-sisters: Kathy, Linda, Mary, and Rhonda; half-brother, David; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; and four sisters: Myrna, Eva, Iva, and Delane.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations are preferred to Agrace Hospice Care or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com