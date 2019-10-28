August 16, 1920 - October 24, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Vera Jean McGranahan, age 99, of Janesville, WI, passed away at Rock Haven Nursing Home on October 24, 2019. She was born in Spirit Lake, IA on August 16, 1920, to Alton and Abbie (Elam) Matthews. Vera moved to Janesville at age of four. She was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church since the age of four, where she was confirmed in 1931. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1938. She was active in drama from age seven on. She studied at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison Business College and took special training at Beloit College. Vera Jean entertained in the area for many years with monologues. She wrote original historical material into monologues. She directed Christmas pageants at Cargill, wrote and directed historical pageants for the Rock County Historical Society and the Rock County Fair. She married the love of her life, Lawrence McGranahan on September 27, 1941. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2003. She was employed by the County of Rock where she retired from in 1982. She was a charter member of the P E O. She belonged to the Janesville Woman's Club, and served as their president for three years. Lawrence and Vera Jean enjoyed volunteering at the information desk at Riverview Clinic, and Rotary Gardens. They enjoyed going to all productions at the Fireside, and she enjoyed being enrolled in a weekly watercolor painting class.

Surviving are several nephews; a niece; great nieces; and great-nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers; and sister.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3rd at the funeral home. Private burial will be next to her husband at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rotary Gardens, the Salvation Army or the Rock County 4 H.

Thank you to the amazing staff at Rock Haven for the wonderful care Vera Jean received while she resided there. A special thank you to Bonnie Knutson and her late husband Richard for the many acts of kindness they gave to Vera Jean and Lawrence through the years. Also, to Henke-Clarson Funeral Home for their assistance.

