Brodhead, WI - Velma Marilyn Peterson, age 78, of Brodhead passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at home. Velma was born in Monmouth, IL on November 28, 1943, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Hawk) McIntyre. She married the love of her life Eldon Peterson, after graduating from Edgerton WI High School. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Beloit.
Velma and Eldon raised two sons, Jon and Jay. They traveled to Branson, MO several times and also to other parts of the country. Velma enjoyed time with family and grandchildren, she took pride in caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and shopping.
Velma is survived by her husband, Eldon; sons Jon (Valerie) Peterson from Brodhead and Jay Peterson from Janesville; grandchildren Brittany (Fiancé, Kyle Smith) Peterson, Matthew Peterson, and Michael (Fiancé, Hayley Stauffacher) Peterson; great-grandchildren, Hayven, McKinley, and Brecklyn; sisters, Marge (Teddy) Knapp, Ilah Tinder; brothers, Dan McIntyre, Joel (Marian) McIntyre; brother-in-law, Dave Scherer and Jerry (Sue) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janet Sherer; brother, Joseph Marion McIntyre; sisters-in-law, Joyce Vold and Diane McIntyre; brothers-in-law, Harry Peterson, Ivan Peterson, William "Bill" Tinder.
A funeral service will be held on 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Everson Funeral Home with Dave Meding officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.
A visitation will be held 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
