November 28, 1943 - October 12, 2022

Brodhead, WI - Velma Marilyn Peterson, age 78, of Brodhead passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at home. Velma was born in Monmouth, IL on November 28, 1943, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Hawk) McIntyre. She married the love of her life Eldon Peterson, after graduating from Edgerton WI High School. She was a member of Central Christian Church in Beloit.

