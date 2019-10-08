April 22, 1923 - October 4, 2019

Eleva, WI -- Velma Arline Hageness, age 96, of Eleva, WI, died Friday, October 4, 2019, at Hillview Senior Assisted Living in Mondovi, WI. She was born April 22, 1923, on the family farm near Foster, WI; daughter of August and Marie (Krueger) Erdman. Velma attended country school through the eighth grade. On November 15, 1947, she married Kenneth Arnold Hageness in Foster, WI. Velma and Ken moved to Janesville in the early 50's. She volunteered at the First Lutheran Church in Janesville for many years. In 1990, following Ken's retirement they moved to Eleva. Velma was a member of the Eleva Lutheran Church. She was a kind-hearted woman, who cared for people and animals. She was a passionate gardener. She only had one child of her own but cared for all the neighboring children.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hageness of St. Paul, MN; brother, Herbert Erdman of Foster, WI; several nieces and nephews; and her three cat companions.

She is preceded in death by her parents, August and Marie (Krueger) Erdman; husband, Kenneth Hageness; two brothers, Ben and Alton.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Eleva Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Castro officiating. Burial will be in the Eleva Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.