July 5, 1928 - October 19, 2018
Middleton/formerly Janesville, WI -- Ursula S. Myers of Middleton, and formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully at Heritage Senior Living and Memory Care in Middleton on Friday, October 19, 2018 at the age of 90. She was born in Rochester, NY, on July 5, 1928 to George and Louise Sennewald. Ursula attended Rochester Schools and then Rochester University for two years before entering the Industry and Labor School at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. This is also where she met her husband-to-be, Richard Myers. She and Richard were married on June 12, 1951, in Elmira, NY, where the reception was held at the Mark Twain Hotel. They lived briefly on Long Island before driving to California, where she was hired as a U.S. Army employee, and sent to Okinawa, where Richard was serving in the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant during the Korean War. After returning to the States, they moved to Janesville, WI, where in 1965 she began working in the Rock County Social Services Department. In 1970, she earned a Master's Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1979, Ursula was named the Director of Social Services for Rock County, a position she held until her retirement.
Ursula is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Lisa (Tom) Alberts, Ted (JoAnne), and Bruce (Lori); granddaughters, Maia and Hanna; step-grandson, Ben; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin.
Private family services will be held. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.866allfaiths.com
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse