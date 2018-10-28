Ursula S. Myers

July 5, 1928 - October 19, 2018

Middleton/formerly Janesville, WI -- Ursula S. Myers of Middleton, and formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully at Heritage Senior Living and Memory Care in Middleton on Friday, October 19, 2018 at the age of 90. She was born in Rochester, NY, on July 5, 1928 to George and Louise Sennewald. Ursula attended Rochester Schools and then Rochester University for two years before entering the Industry and Labor School at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. This is also where she met her husband-to-be, Richard Myers. She and Richard were married on June 12, 1951, in Elmira, NY, where the reception was held at the Mark Twain Hotel. They lived briefly on Long Island before driving to California, where she was hired as a U.S. Army employee, and sent to Okinawa, where Richard was serving in the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant during the Korean War. After returning to the States, they moved to Janesville, WI, where in 1965 she began working in the Rock County Social Services Department. In 1970, she earned a Master's Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1979, Ursula was named the Director of Social Services for Rock County, a position she held until her retirement.

Ursula is survived by her husband, Richard; children: Lisa (Tom) Alberts, Ted (JoAnne), and Bruce (Lori); granddaughters, Maia and Hanna; step-grandson, Ben; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin.

Private family services will be held. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.866allfaiths.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse