June 30, 1958 - January 7, 2019
Whitewater, WI -- Tyler J. Smith, age 60, passed away on January 7, 2019 at home in Whitewater, WI. He was born in Darlington, WI on June 30, 1958, the son of Thurl and Catherine Smith. Tyler was a very generous man with a huge heart. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and could make anyone laugh and feel good about themselves. He was truly one of a kind. Tyler loved sports, especially golf.
He is survived by his sisters: Alicia Robson, Helen Dalberg, Bonnie Smith, all of Janesville, Linda Smith of Chicago, IL; and brother, Tim Smith of Marshfield, WI; nieces and nephews; and special friend, David Dalberg.
Gathering of friends will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 19th, at the Moose Lodge in Janesville. Schneider Funeral home is assisting the family.
We love you Tyler....
