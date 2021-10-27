Tyler Dessent

Elkhorn, WI - Tyler R. Dessent 30 of Elkhorn, WI died on October 20, 2021 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Tyler was born on August 18, 1991, son of Richard and Suzanne (Quass) Dessent. A 2010 graduate of Elkhorn High School, Tyler was an outgoing and overall friendly person who said that he had the best mullet in town. Tyler was a great mentor to all the children around him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, or with his farming friends that had extra work. Tyler spent most of his free time on Lauderdale Lakes, and many working hours being employed at the Boat House of Lauderdale Lakes. Tyler loved to fish, he also loved Boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, and darts. He had a great love for animals, especially dogs. Tyler is survived by his parents; Rick and Suzie; siblings; Nicole (Jeffrey) Wales, Travis Quass, Daniel Dessent, and Carly Dessent; and grandmother; Roberta Welsh. He is preceded in death by his grandmother; Betty Dessent; Uncles; Bob Dessent and Mike Riek; aunt; Cindy McCarthy; and family dog; Rex. A Celebration of Life will be held for Tyler at a later time. Online guestbook can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
