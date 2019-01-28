May 15, 1998 - January 23, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Tyler C. Sather, 20, of Janesville, WI, died Wednesday, January 23, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. He was born May 15, 1998 in Janesville, the son of Mark and Amy (Brockmann) Sather. Tyler was a 2016 graduate of Parker High School. During his senior year at Parker, he helped build homes for Habitat for Humanity with the South Central Wisconsin Builder's Association. Tyler was formerly employed by Stoughton Trailers, MPC, Auto Zone, and Boundaries. He loved doing construction, welding, working on his cars with his friends, and playing video games. His family was the most important to him, and they always came first.

Survivors include his father, Mark Sather of Janesville; mother, Amy Sather of Janesville; sisters: Danielle (Jo Sterken) Sather, Brittany (Briana DiBenedetto) Sather both of Janesville, and Alexis Rutherford of Clyman, WI; his fiancee, Kelsie Radloff of Janesville; nieces: Haylee, Taylor and Lillian; grandmother, Judy Sather of Beloit, WI; maternal grandparents, Glenroy (Patricia) Brockmann of Delavan, WI, and Jean (Gunnar) Rutkowsky of Florida; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Melvin Sather.

A memorial service for Tyler will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be from 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com