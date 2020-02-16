January 2, 1949 - February 11, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Trudy A. Raymond, age 71, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. She was born in Richland Center on January 2, 1949, the daughter of Robert and Gyneth (Hopkins) Stephenson. Trudy graduated from Radford High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, as her father was an active duty member of the United States Navy. Trudy worked as a caregiver in home health care for many years, as it suited her kindhearted and selfless nature. She was classy woman, who always treated others with the respect they deserved. Trudy was helpful and enjoyed being social, as she led a health class at the local YMCA for a number of years. She was also very intelligent and well read, and ran the "Book World" book store in Janesville for many years. Trudy was a remarkable woman to the lives she touched throughout her life.

She is survived by her children, Shawn (Eric) Raymond-Richardson and Kevin Raymond; siblings: Debbie Schafer, Tina (Rick) Jones and Mike (Dawn) Stephenson; grandchildren: Levi (Kyla) Evan, Blake, and Lyman (Candice); great grandchildren: Silas, Nina, Jett, Nia; and many extended family members and friends. Trudy is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Stephenson; sister, Sandy Denman; and her beloved granddaughter, Aimee Van Brackle.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, with visitation from 2 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to family. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com