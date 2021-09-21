December 5, 1975 - September 15, 2021
Burlington, WI - Troy W. Loos
Troy Loos, 45, of Burlington left us unexpectedly and way too soon on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, due to complications from COVID. Troy was born December 5, 1975, to Larry and Leona (nee Chapman) in Quincy, IL. His early life on the rural family farm involved 4-H and FFA, the ability to fix everything, and eliminating the word "problem" from his vocabulary. Troy graduated from Payson-Seymour High School "Class of 94". In 2019, he was inducted into the Payson-Seymour Hall of Fame for basketball. After high school, Troy attended both the University of Missouri and Webster University, graduating in 1994 with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science. Ever the athlete, Troy also played baseball and golf for Webster University. On March 16, 2002, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karen Klipstine, in Janesville, WI. Following their marriage, they resided in Albany for 10 years and then moved to Burlington, WI, where for the past 9 years, they have lived and raised their family. Troy was the Director of Engineering at R+D Custom Automation.
Troy was, first and foremost, a family man who treasured the time he spent with family and friends. He was caring, calm, and compassionate, and all those who met him left as a friend and as a better person. Troy was a wonderful coach to many, both on and off the court. He had a particular love for basketball and enjoyed sharing that love and passion with countless kids and adults over the years. Troy coached for St. Mary/Burlington Catholic, Junior Toppers, and Junior Lady Demons basketball teams and the Burlington Girls Softball Rec Team. He instilled in his players positive sportsmanship and brought out the best in each of them. Troy was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.
Troy's strong and profound faith was reflected in his family life. His family meant the world to him. He loved children and especially had a way with babies.
Troy will be deeply missed by his loving wife Karen and devoted children, Kayla, Tenley, and Karley. He is also survived by his mother Leona; siblings Trent (Kelli) Loos and Teresa (Rob) Loos-Tedrow; mother-in-law Joan Klipstine; in-laws Bob Klipstine, Charlie (Donna) Klipstine, Lynn Klipstine, John (Becky) Klipstine, and Pat (Melissa) Klipstine; nieces and nephews Libbi (Andrew) Hazelwood, Lindsi and Landri Loos, Melina and Grayson Loos-Tedrow, William, Abigail, Tyler, Norah and Maelle Klipstine; and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Loos and his father-in-law, Richard Klipstine.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the University of Chicago Medicine, and all the family, friends, and community for their love, care, and compassion throughout this difficult time.
As a special tribute, Troy's family is asking you to write down a memory, a special moment, or an experience that you had with Troy. They will be used to keep his spirit, his laughter, and his presence alive in our hearts. These will be collected during the visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12:00 Noon at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 108 McHenry St, Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 24th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and on Saturday Sept 25th from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service on Saturday at St. Mary Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434