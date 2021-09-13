Janesville, WI - Trenton J. Ott, age 27, of Janesville, died unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2021. He was born in Janesville on Nov. 18, 1993, the son of Jayme Ott and Patricia Viken and was a 2012 graduate of Janesville Craig High School. Trenton loved extreme sports and had spent much of his career as a Raft Guide for OAR Rafting Service in Tennessee. He is the author of The Homeless Mantra. He also loved drawing and was quite an artist. Trenton will be remembered as one of the most selfless people you could meet and will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his mom, Patricia (Kenny) Viken of Beloit; dad, Jayme (Angela) Ott of Janesville; step-dad Donovan Fischer; maternal grandparents, Edna and Scott Chase and Suzanne and Rich Viken; also by 2 aunts, cousins, uncles, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Meissner; and grandmother, Judith Soellner.
A Celebration of Trenton's Life will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
