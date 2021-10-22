Chicago, IL - Travis J. Roehl, age 35, of Chicago, formerly of Milton, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at home. He was born on April 24, 1986, the son of Daniel Roehl and Patricia (Pulver) Roehl. Travis was a 2004 graduate of Milton High School. After high school he moved to Oregon where he met the love of his life. He married Aimee J. May on February 24, 2020 in Colorado. Travis had a great passion for the culinary arts. He enjoyed creating new recipes and was always happy in the kitchen. He worked at multiple high-end restaurants over the past 15 years. He loved disc golf and was at one time ranked in the world. His free spirit always made him the life of the party and fun to be around. If you knew Travis you know he gave the best hugs, and had the most sarcastic sense of humor, that will forever be missed.
Travis is survived by his wife, Aimee; father, Dan Roehl of Milton; sister, Elizabeth (Scott) Marquart of Janesville; brother, Taylor (Randi) Roehl of Milton; nephews, Scott & Hank; niece, Joey; grandparents, Russ and Jan Roehl of Janesville; close friend Mark German; in-laws, Dennis and Janice May; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; and maternal grandparents, Neil and Cecelia Pulver.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home for their assistance during this difficult time
A Celebration of Travis's Life will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 841 Brewhouse, Whitewater. Memorials are preferred to the family for assistance with funeral expenses. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences to the family: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Travis Roehl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
