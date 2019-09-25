August 20, 1930 - September 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Traugott Weingartner, age 89, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at MercyHealth & Trauma Center. He was born in Romania on August 20, 1930, the son of Freidrich and Louisa (Ruff) Weingartner. He married Traute Annie Wagner on November 4, 1950, in Rennau, Germany, and she preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.

Traugott is survived by his five children: Heidi (Rudolph) Flaska, Fred (Cathy Bennett) Weingartner, Loretta (Winkie) LeGrand, Thom (Karen) Weingartner and Dieter (Carole) Weingartner; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lilli Ambrosat; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Funeral Home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com