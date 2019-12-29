October 13, 1969 - December 19, 2019

Williams Bay, WI -- Tonya M. Surges, age 50, of Williams Bay, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. She was born in Joliet, IL on October 13, 1969 to Kenneth and Phillis (Land) Redfern. Tonya was united in marriage to Brett Surges in 1996 in Manhattan, IL. She was a manager at Clear Waters Salon and Day Spa in Williams Bay. Tonya was a past President of the Williams Bay SCA.

Tonya is survived by her husband of 23 years, Brett; three children: Hannah, Jacob, and Colton; mother, Phillis; a brother, Philip Redfern, of Wilmington, IL; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Janet Surges; a brother-in-law, Chad Surges; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Davis and Hancock Cty in Kentucky. Tonya is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth.

Memorial Services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 212 S. Main Street in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials can be directed to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, abcf.org?. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com