Janesville, WI - Tony J. Page, age 42, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home. He was born on May 1, 1980; the son of Michael and Dawn (Neiman) Page. Tony attended Parker High School. He was a jack of all trades and spent most of his adult life working construction and welding jobs. Tony loved his family and his children. Unfortunately, Tony battled with addiction most of his adult life. Despite his battle with addiction, Tony's family remembers him as a very kind and smart man. He was willing to help anybody with anything they needed.
Tony is survived by his children, Marley (Brady) King and Jude Page; grandchildren, Delilah and Samson; father, Michael (Sharon Steirman) Page; sister, Diane (Juan Huerta) Page; niece and nephews: Samantha Baldwin, Wade Page, and Juan Page; the mother of his children, Kendra Christophersen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dawn Page; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Ray Jewell officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
