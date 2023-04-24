Tony J. Page

May 1, 1980 - April 15, 2023

Janesville, WI - Tony J. Page, age 42, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at home. He was born on May 1, 1980; the son of Michael and Dawn (Neiman) Page. Tony attended Parker High School. He was a jack of all trades and spent most of his adult life working construction and welding jobs. Tony loved his family and his children. Unfortunately, Tony battled with addiction most of his adult life. Despite his battle with addiction, Tony's family remembers him as a very kind and smart man. He was willing to help anybody with anything they needed.

